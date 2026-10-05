Wisconsin driver arrested after unidentified man found dead in roadway

The Brief An unidentified man was found dead in a roadway near Hudson, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning. Authorities said the driver, identified as a 20-year-old woman, has been arrested. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released.



A 20-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was struck and killed on a county road in near Hudson, Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

Man found dead in roadway

What we know:

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller reported around 4:13 a.m. that a person was lying in the roadway on the 500 block of County Highway N in Hudson Township.

Authorities said it appeared the man may have been struck by a vehicle. First responders performed lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, vehicle evidence left at the scene led deputies to a residence in New Richmond, where they identified and arrested a 20-year-old woman. Authorities said she was not injured in the crash and is awaiting formal charges.

What we don't know:

As of Monday morning, authorities had not identified the man who died or said why he was in the roadway. The sheriff’s office has not released additional details surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and marks the fourth traffic fatality in St. Croix County this year, according to the sheriff’s office.