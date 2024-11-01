Wife arrested in connection former MN pastor's death in Africa

article

The Brief The wife of a former Detroit Lakes pastor who was killed in Angola, Africa has been arrested in connection to the death. According to a statement from Lakes Area Vineyard Church, the pastor, Beau Shroyer, was killed in a "violent, criminal attack" on Oct. 25. Shroyer was in Angola doing missionary work.



What we know

According to a statement released by Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, Beau Shroyer's wife was arrested in connection to his death in Angola, Africa.

Church officials say Shroyer was killed in a "violent, criminal attack" while doing missionary work in the area.

The five children the couple share are being "well cared for" after the wife's arrest, church officials said.

Shroyer, 44, was a former pastor with Lakes Area Vineyard Church and moved to Angola with his family in 2021 after becoming missionaries with SIM USA – a North Carolina-based evangelist organization.

What we don't know

The circumstances leading up to Shroyer's death are currently unknown. It is also not known how Shroyer's wife was connected to his death.

Authorities have not said whether charges have been filed.

Philanthropic heart

According to the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Shroyer worked for the Detroit Lakes Police Department in 2013 before becoming a real estate agent prior to his missionary work.

In a social media post the day before his death, Shroyer wrote on Facebook about meeting a young student walking his way to school, saying, "one of the reasons that the Nyneka people, who we are serving are among the most marginalized people groups in Angola" was a lack of access to education.



"Please pray for Mauricio and others like him who spend half of their day walking to school and back," the post says.

A previous post details, "spreading manure by hand over a 40x16 meter agricultural plot" as part of a daily task he had accomplished in Angola.