Whiteout conditions prompt No Travel Advisory in parts of west central Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a No Travel Advisory on state and federal highways in Clay County, Becker County, Polk County, northern portions of Otter Tail County, as well as Highway 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids due to dangerous driving conditions.

The advisory also includes Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Highway 108, and Highway 10 from Moorhead to Hawley. The City of Fargo, North Dakota has also issued a No Travel Advisory.

Whiteout conditions prompted a No Travel Advisory in parts of west central Minnesota, (Minnesota State Patrol)

Officials say blowing snow and heavy snowfall rates are causing whiteout conditions.

The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office reports that many roads are wet and ice-covered. Though plows are laying salt, much of it it is washing off quickly.

"The conditions are making it difficult for roads to drain properly so standing water is occurring as well," officials wrote.

For more information, visit http://www.511mn.org/.