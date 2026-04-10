Twins offering free tickets after power outage disrupted home opener

The Brief A power outage delayed the Minnesota Twins’ home opener at Target Field on April 3. Fans with tickets to that game could get free tickets to the April 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. The Twins are emailing details to eligible ticket holders about how to claim the complimentary tickets.



The Minnesota Twins are offering some fans free tickets to an upcoming game after a power outage disrupted the team’s home opener.

Power outage delays home opener

The backstory:

A power outage impacted Target Field on April 3, temporarily leaving the stadium and surrounding buildings in the dark on the day of the Twins’ home opener. The outage began around 1:50 p.m. and power was restored just after 3 p.m., pushing the first pitch back to about 4:05 p.m.

On Friday, the Twins announced fans who had tickets to that April 3 game against the Tampa Bay Rays would receive complimentary tickets to the April 17 home game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The April 17 game will include a pregame happy hour, live performance from Minnesota-based artist Tim Mahoney, and fireworks after the game. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Twins fans showed what true passion looks like on April 3," said Twins Chairman and CEO Tom Pohlad in a statement. "While their pregame experience was disrupted, their energy and support never wavered. Our fans made a thrilling Home Opener win one to remember, and we’re excited to welcome them back to Target Field – on us – next Friday night as we bring that Opening Day spirit back to the ballpark."

What you can do:

Fans who bought tickets directly from the Twins for the April 3 home opener are eligible for the free game tickets.

Single-game ticket buyers from the April 3 matchup will get an email with a link to redeem up to four complimentary tickets for the April 17 game against Cincinnati. Meanwhile, season ticket members, group and hospitality buyers, and suite holders will receive an email with a link to claim up to six free tickets to any Twins home game through May 14, according to the press release.