White Bear Lake police officer shot, suspect arrested

A White Bear Lake police officer was shot while attempting to arrest a suspect Tuesday night.

Authorities say at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 24 officers were attempting to make an arrest for a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment at 3185 Karth Road. The suspect fired a gun, hitting an officer three times.

The officer, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. The officer is reportedly in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Police evacuated the apartment complex after the suspect ran back into the building. Buses were brought in so residents could stay warm as police negotiated with the suspect.

The suspect continued to threaten to use his gun again, authorities said. After more than two hours, SWAT teams used a robot to deploy tear gas into the suspect's apartment. He was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents who live in the building were allowed to return to their apartments around 2 a.m.

Multiple law enforcement officials responded to the scene.