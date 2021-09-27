White Bear Lake Police needs help finding stolen dog and car

article

The White Bear Lake Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a stolen car and dog.

The police received a report of a stolen 2014 white Dodge Charger that was taken while the driver was inside a store on Sept. 19. A grey 5-month-old Pitbull was inside of the car when it was stolen.

White Bear Lake Police have exhausted any leads that could help reunite the dog and car with the owner. The dog and car may be in the St. Paul area, police said.

Contact Captain Dale Hager at (651) 429-8552 to share any information.

Advertisement