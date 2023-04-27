Where to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Minnesota

May marks the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. There are several events across the state celebrating the heritage and history of Minnesota's AAPI citizens.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com.

AAPI Heritage Month events

AAPI Generations Conference:

Theater Mu, St. Paul

May 19 through May 21

Tickets starting at $50

To celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, Theater Mu's 30th anniversary season, and Asian American theater as a whole, leaders in the field are heading to the Twin Cities in a weekend of artist talks, exhibits, an annual New Eyes play-reading festival, and more. Each event will be centered on at least one of Theater Mu’s tenets of Asian American stories, art, and social justice. Full schedule here.

AAPI Heritage Month Class Series:

Eastside Food Co-op, Minneapolis

Various dates

Free registration here

Learn how to make the traditional Korean dish Bibimbap, a typical Okinawan chicken soup, or Japanese family recipes at this educational cooking series presented by Eastside Co-op, Mississippi Market, Seward Co-op, the Wedge, and Linden Hills Co-op.

Asian Street Food Night:

Aldrich Arena, Maplewood

May 19 and May 20

Free admission

This night market aims to bring together the diverse Asian community in Minnesota to highlight food, culture, and tradition.

Edina Asian American Alliance's AAPI Month Festival:

Rosland Park, Edina

May 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

This program is organized to highlight the rich cultures, voices, and strengths of the local Asian Edina and Minnesota communities, as well as the partnerships, friendships, and coalitions that EAAA has built this past year.

Hilltribe AAPI Heritage Month:

901 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Various dates

Tickets available here

Head to a cooking class, a family dinner, a live podcast recording, or grab a take-home meal kit at one of the Hilltribe events this month. Full schedule here.

The Hmong Show:

Hmong House, North St. Paul

May 7 at 7 p.m.

$20 per person

This "unapologetically bilingual" show features a cast of all female comedians from the Funny Asian Women Kollective. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Learning from Place: Hmong St. Paul:

Minnesota Humanities Event Center, St. Paul

May 6

$30 registration

Build your cultural understanding and awareness as you immerse yourself within St. Paul’s vibrant Hmong community. The day will begin and end at the Minnesota Humanities Center. Travel by bus to the newly expanded Hmong Cultural Center Museum for a tour and special presentation, visit the iconic HmongTown Marketplace, and explore the market for independent shopping and lunch.

Places to visit in Minnesota for AAPI Heritage Month

Como Zoo and Conservatory:

1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul

Free admission

At Como Park Zoo & Conservatory's Ordway Gardens you will find Minnesota's only top-curated Japanese plant collection containing Bonsai trees and Japanese design principals using Minnesota plants and trees.

Hmongtown Marketplace:

217 Como Avenue, Suite 2-100, St. Paul

Free admission

This indoor and outdoor marketplace offers over 125 stalls and shops, including 11 restaurants.

Midtown Global Market:

920 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis

Free admission

Try a diverse offering of Asian cuisine including sushi, rice bowls, and Cambodian and Thai fusion cuisine.

Minneapolis Institute of Art:

2400 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis

Free admission

This May, the Minneapolis Institute of Art offers three exhibits highlighting Asian artists from around the world. Enjoy Chinese Ritual Bronze, Japanese landscape art, and early modern Japanese art. Find the full schedule and descriptions here.

Weisman Art Museum:

333 E River Road, Minneapolis

Free admission

The Traditional Korean Furniture exhibit includes about 200 examples of Choson dynasty furniture, 80 Silla dynasty stoneware pieces, close to 150 folk paintings and wooden bowls and utensils, in addition to other folk arts and crafts.