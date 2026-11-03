Live Minnesota election results: State House Districts 11-15
(FOX 9) - All 134 Minnesota House seats are on the ballot in the midterm elections. The House is currently deadlocked at 67 Republicans and 67 DFL representatives: Either party needs to gain just one seat to reach 68 and take outright control.
More than 20 representatives are not seeking reelection to their current House seats due to retirement, primary defeats or campaigns for other offices, including Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who is running for governor.
FULL LIST: Minnesota 2026 election results
Minnesota House election results: Districts 11-15
Find live results below.
The Source: Information in this story comes from The Associated Press' election results, the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office and previous FOX 9 reporting.