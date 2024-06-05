What to do in Minnesota: 5 things to this weekend (June 7-9)

article

Local art, wine samples, Prince music and Pride are featured at events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Downtown Main Street, Maple Grove

June 8-9

Free entry

The ninth annual Chalkfest will return to its original location on downtown Main Street in Maple Grove this weekend. Check out incredible chalk artwork from artists, enjoy food and see live entertainment at this event. You can even bring your pup!

Rosé Fest

Kellogg Mall Park, St. Paul

June 8

Tickets start at $60

Celebrate National Rosé Day at Rosé Fest! Taste 10 different wines, enjoy live entertainment and activities at this event. The St. Paul Hotel is offering a special room rate so attendees can make a night of it.

Water Street, Downtown Excelsior

June 8-9

Free entry

Excelsior Art on the Lake is a blend of art and entertainment that features local musicians and regional food vendors throughout the two-day festival. Over 120 artists will showcase their talent at this event. The event is open to everyone.

Pride Makers Market

Boom Island Brewing Company, Minnetonka

June 9

Free entry

Head to this market to see talented vendors from the LGBTQ+ community. Grab a beer and shop art, apparel, jewelry and home decor from local makers.

Prince Day

Bunkers, Minneapolis

June 7 at 7 p.m.

$20 cover

For 18 years running, Chase and Ovation have paid tribute to Prince with their music. This event is first come, first served.