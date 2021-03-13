West St. Paul police warn of construction scams after recent storms

Police in West St. Paul say they have received some reports of scams that have followed storms this week that passed through the metro.

Strong storms that passed through on Wednesday dropped golf-ball-sized hail and prompted tornado warnings in the southeast metro and southern Minnesota.

Saturday, officers in West St. Paul said they've taken multiple calls about construction and home improvement scanners that have called on the phone and even shown up in person.

Police say residents are getting offers for roofing repairs, plumbing fixes, and even alarm systems.

Officers are urging residents to research before hiring any contractors and never give out money upfront for work while reminding residents that anyone selling services or products door-to-door is required to have a permit.

As always, if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.