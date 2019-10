An 84-year-old West St. Paul woman died Wednesday after being struck by a small SUV.

According to the West St. Paul Police Department, the woman was hit on the 1300 block of Marthaler Lane.

The SUV was driven by a 57-year-old woman and West St. Paul resident.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injures where she later died, according to Police Chief Brian Sturgeon.