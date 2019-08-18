Weekend storm leaves flooded streets, hail in parts of Minnesota

Saturday night’s storms left quite a mark on some parts of the Twin Cities metro, as well as greater Minnesota.

Areas like Ortonville saw quarter-sized hail while Roseville and Minneapolis saw flooding that left some drivers stuck.

The flooding in Roseville was found at Fairview Avenue near Highway 36, leaving some cars stalled in the intersection.

Roads also flooded near Bde Maka Ska in Uptown Minneapolis where people were seen pushing their cars out of the high water.

