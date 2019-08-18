< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rain Totals: Storms bump 2019 to second-wettest year on record class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/rain-totals-storms-bump-2019-to-second-wettest-year-at-msp-airport" data-title="Rain Totals: Storms bump 2019 to second-wettest year on record" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/rain-totals-storms-bump-2019-to-second-wettest-year-at-msp-airport" addthis:title="Rain Totals: Storms bump 2019 to second-wettest year on record"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-424405807.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-424405807");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_424405807_424404766_108417"></div> <script>$(function(){var 18 2019 08:20AM Posted Aug 18 2019 09:05AM CDT
Video Posted Aug 18 2019 08:20AM CDT
Updated Aug 18 2019 11:17AM CDT 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424405807-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECQJ2y_U0AEgM9h_1566137326377_7601018_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424405807-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ECQJ2y_U0AEgM9h_1566137326377.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECQWC_KU4AAWbrv_1566137394802_7601019_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424405807-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ECQWC_KU4AAWbrv_1566137394802.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECQWC77VAAY-pGr_1566137247524_7601017_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-424405807-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="ECQWC77VAAY-pGr_1566137247524.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-424405807-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure 2019 to second-wettest year" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/weather/weather-blog/rain-totals-storms-bump-2019-to-second-wettest-year-at-msp-airport" addthis:title="Storms bump 2019 to second-wettest year" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/weather/weather-blog/rain-totals-storms-bump-2019-to-second-wettest-year-at-msp-airport";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-424405807" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - They came and they went while most of the state slept, but our overnight storms caused quite the ruckus. Impacting western Minnesota first, the line of strong storms started to bow out into southern Minnesota, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings south of I-94 due to strong winds.</p><p>Storm reports indicate several downed trees, some up to 6-8” in diameter. Several other reports of hail, and strong wind also impacted southwest Minnesota.</p><p>One tornado warning was issued, but no reports yet of any touchdowns. </p><p>The rain that fell over the course of the last 24 hours officially bumped 2019 up to the second-wettest year on record with 29.64” of rain, behind 1892 with 31.75”.</p><p>The rains even caused some <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/weekend-storm-leaves-flooded-streets-hail-in-parts-of-minnesota">flooding in Roseville and Minneapolis</a>, with a few drivers getting stuck in the road.</p><p>As the storms tracked their way to the metro, we saw wind speeds increase and rainfall amounts jump.</p><p>The system moved out of the state just before 6 a.m. and continues to push its way off to the east. This line of storms will continue to advance to the east overnight, bringing a threat of damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storms moving in from western Minnesota, expected in Twin Cities metro overnight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 08:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A cold front is sweeping across Minnesota and creating a chance of thunderstorms overnight.</p><p>Strong to severe storms have already moved into west Minnesota. This line of storms will continue to advance to the east overnight, bringing a threat of damaging winds, frequent lightning, hail, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.</p><p>The Twin Cities metro can expect this line of storms between midnight and 4 a.m. Expect cloudy skies by late Sunday morning, but plenty of sunshine toward Sunday afternoon.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/slight-risk-of-severe-weather-south-of-i-94-enhanced-risk-for-south-mn" title="Slight Risk of severe weather south of I-94, Enhanced Risk for south MN" data-articleId="424316277" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/wer_1566056130567_7599637_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Slight Risk of severe weather south of I-94, Enhanced Risk for south MN</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 10:35AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 11:16AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Areas south of Interstate 94 - including parts of the metro - are under a Slight Risk of severe weather tonight, while southwestern Minnesota is under an Enhanced Risk.</p><p>Most of the day will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 60s. This lays the groundwork for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front starting in northwestern Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas. It will then spread eastward this evening and tonight.</p><p>While this will be the main threat scenario, there could be a couple of isolated storms that develop in southern Minnesota toward the dinner hour and tonight. These potential isolated storms would also run a severe risk. Large hail will be the main risk with the isolated storms initially, but once they congeal into a line, strong wind gusts to 70+ mph will be the main threat as the line quickly moves east.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lightning-strikes-unusually-close-to-the-north-pole" title="Lightning strikes unusually close to the North Pole" data-articleId="423740802" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/NorthPoleLightning_1565793948724_7592203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/NorthPoleLightning_1565793948724_7592203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/NorthPoleLightning_1565793948724_7592203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/NorthPoleLightning_1565793948724_7592203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/14/NorthPoleLightning_1565793948724_7592203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Satellite imagery around the time lightning strikes were observed just a few hundred miles from the North Pole." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lightning strikes unusually close to the North Pole</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Cody Matz, FOX 9</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 09:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lightning on planet Earth is anything but unusual. With hundreds of strikes per minute and millions of strikes per day on average globally, it’s not exactly ground breaking. But lightning requires instability in our atmosphere. Instability is a result of warm moist air sitting under much cooler and drier air thousands of feet above our heads. Well, the arctic isn’t exactly a place you’d find warm moist air at ground level… just getting above freezing is a pretty big feat most of the year. But this past weekend, lightning was noted by the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska just 300 miles from the top of the world.</p><p>NWS Fairbanks tweeted out the unusual occurrence adding “This is one of the furthest north lightning strikes in Alaska forecaster memory.”</p><p>The lightning was detected by the Vaisala Global Lightning Dataset ( GLD360 ), a distribution of high-powered radio receivers that pick up on powerful radio bursts that lightning discharges from as far away as 6000 miles . This allows researchers to “see” lightning strikes from pretty much anywhere on the planet. This is how the 48 lightning strikes were discovered within a few hundred miles of the North Pole.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/weekend-storm-leaves-flooded-streets-hail-in-parts-of-minnesota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/floooding_1566141193027_7600922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="floooding_1566141193027.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weekend storm leaves flooded streets, hail in parts of Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/rain-totals-storms-bump-2019-to-second-wettest-year-at-msp-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECQJ2y_U0AEgM9h_1566137326377_7601018_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ECQJ2y_U0AEgM9h_1566137326377.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rain Totals: Storms bump 2019 to second-wettest year on record</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protesters-interrupt-group-s-first-hearing-on-police-involved-deadly-force-encounters"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/7SV%20DEADLY%20FORCE%20WORKGROUP_00.01.29.24_1566132810625.png_7600847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety" title="7SV DEADLY FORCE WORKGROUP_00.01.29.24_1566132810625.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Protesters interrupt group's first hearing on police-involved deadly force encounters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fire-destroy-repair-shop-in-nowthen-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/9V%20FIRE%20TOTALS%20STORE%20IN%20NOWTHEN_00.00.32.15_1566096169322.png_7600760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="9V FIRE TOTALS STORE IN NOWTHEN_00.00.32.15_1566096169322.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Repair shop owner cleaning up after fire in Elk River, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0715_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0715"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mendota-heights-police-prank-could-ve-turned-out-much-worse" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/tree_1566143473986_7600885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/tree_1566143473986_7600885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/tree_1566143473986_7600885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/tree_1566143473986_7600885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/tree_1566143473986_7600885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mendota&#x20;Heights&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mendota Heights Police: Prank could've turned out much worse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/weekend-storm-leaves-flooded-streets-hail-in-parts-of-minnesota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/floooding_1566141193027_7600922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/floooding_1566141193027_7600922_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/floooding_1566141193027_7600922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/floooding_1566141193027_7600922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/floooding_1566141193027_7600922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weekend storm leaves flooded streets, hail in parts of Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/rain-totals-storms-bump-2019-to-second-wettest-year-at-msp-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECQJ2y_U0AEgM9h_1566137326377_7601018_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECQJ2y_U0AEgM9h_1566137326377_7601018_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECQJ2y_U0AEgM9h_1566137326377_7601018_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECQJ2y_U0AEgM9h_1566137326377_7601018_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/ECQJ2y_U0AEgM9h_1566137326377_7601018_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rain Totals: Storms bump 2019 to second-wettest year on record</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protesters-interrupt-group-s-first-hearing-on-police-involved-deadly-force-encounters" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/7SV%20DEADLY%20FORCE%20WORKGROUP_00.01.29.24_1566132810625.png_7600847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/7SV%20DEADLY%20FORCE%20WORKGROUP_00.01.29.24_1566132810625.png_7600847_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/7SV%20DEADLY%20FORCE%20WORKGROUP_00.01.29.24_1566132810625.png_7600847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/7SV%20DEADLY%20FORCE%20WORKGROUP_00.01.29.24_1566132810625.png_7600847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/18/7SV%20DEADLY%20FORCE%20WORKGROUP_00.01.29.24_1566132810625.png_7600847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Public&#x20;Safety" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Protesters interrupt group's first hearing on police-involved deadly force encounters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fire-destroy-repair-shop-in-nowthen-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/9V%20FIRE%20TOTALS%20STORE%20IN%20NOWTHEN_00.00.32.15_1566096169322.png_7600760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/9V%20FIRE%20TOTALS%20STORE%20IN%20NOWTHEN_00.00.32.15_1566096169322.png_7600760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/9V%20FIRE%20TOTALS%20STORE%20IN%20NOWTHEN_00.00.32.15_1566096169322.png_7600760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/9V%20FIRE%20TOTALS%20STORE%20IN%20NOWTHEN_00.00.32.15_1566096169322.png_7600760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/08/17/9V%20FIRE%20TOTALS%20STORE%20IN%20NOWTHEN_00.00.32.15_1566096169322.png_7600760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Repair shop owner cleaning up after fire in Elk River, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> 