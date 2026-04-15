Wayzata Schools voters approve historic $500M for district improvements

The Brief Voters in the Wayzata School District have approved a referendum on nearly $500 million in additional funding — the largest approved in district history. Up to $465 million was sought to build a new elementary school, a new middle school and expand Wayzata High School, along with district-wide security improvements. Another $31 million will go toward building a new eight-lane pool at the high school.



Resident voters in the Wayzata School District have approved the largest referendum in its history, sending nearly $450 million in additional funding that officials say will help pave way for an increase in students.

Wayzata School District referendum approved

What we know:

On Tuesday, residents were asked to vote on a series of district-wide questions.

The first on the ballot requested to renew the district’s existing technology levy, with no tax increase — said to keep devices, software and cybersecurity up-to-date: 78.21% voted in favor of the proposal, with 21.79% voting against it.

The second approved up to $465 million to build a new elementary school, a new middle school and expand Wayzata High School to make room for 900 more students: 70.32% voted to approve the funding, with 29.68% voting against it. As part of the additions, district officials have said they also intend to remodel classrooms in elementary and middle schools, renovate kitchens and cafeterias and add new gyms at two schools. Safety upgrades across the district were also said to be included in the cost.

The final request was $31 million to build a new eight-lane pool at the high school: 60.48% voted to approve the funds, with 39.52 voting against them.

What they're saying:

"We are incredibly grateful to our community for their support of our more than 13,000 students through these yes votes," said Superintendent Chace Anderson in an announcement following the results. "These voter-approved funds are investments in our community’s future and will support our commitment to excellence for each and every student."