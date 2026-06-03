Waymo driverless cars in Minneapolis: Ride-share drivers fear job losses as testing continues

The Brief Community members gathered at the Minneapolis Central Library to discuss the future of driverless ride-hailing in the city. Many voiced concerns about job loss, safety and the impact of Waymo’s autonomous vehicles. Waymo says it is still testing in Minneapolis and has not set a timeline for launching its service.



The conversation around driverless cars is heating up as Waymo explores bringing its ride-hailing service to Minneapolis.

Community weighs in on Waymo’s driverless vehicle plans

What we know:

Waymo vehicles are currently being tested in Minneapolis with a trained specialist behind the wheel. The company says it is mapping the city and gathering data to prepare for possible future operations.

The panel discussion at the Minneapolis Central Library focused on how autonomous vehicles could affect jobs, safety and transportation options in the Twin Cities. Some ride-share drivers worry about losing work, while others call for regulations and worker protections before driverless cars are allowed to expand.

Abdullahi Abdashir, a ride-share driver organizer with SEIU Minnesota, said, "What can I say, the Waymo is just like it's gonna take over the jobs, because it's they are just like EV car, no rest, you know, humans have a family, have time to rest. They don’t have rest time. I think it's going to be sad news if they take over our beautiful state of Minnesota."

Melissa Hysing, legislative director for the Minnesota AFL-CIO, said, "A fully autonomous vehicle operating shouldn't need to have a trained human safety operator physically present, who would be capable of immediately assuming control of the vehicle. We could also put some more guardrails in place for worker protections and job transition programs."

Panelists and attendees also discussed how the rise of artificial intelligence and automation could have broader effects beyond just ride-share drivers.

Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura said, "What is it going to mean if everyone we know loses their job because of AI? So I don't see this as isolated just to ride-share drivers or to automated vehicles, I think that's a huge question that we as a country and the world as a state really need to grapple with."

Waymo responds to community concerns

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 9, Waymo said, "Minnesotans have told us they are excited about the opportunity for more accessible and equitable transportation that Waymo can provide. We want to bring our ride-hailing service to the North Star State, and invest millions of dollars in the local jobs and infrastructure required to support our operations."

Waymo says it will continue testing and will follow its safety framework before starting service in Minneapolis. The company has not announced when its driverless ride-hailing service will be available to riders in the city.

The conversation at the library showed that while some are excited about the possibilities of new technology, many want to make sure protections are in place for workers and the community.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when Waymo will launch its service in Minneapolis or what specific regulations and job protections might be put in place before that happens.