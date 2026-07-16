Feeding Our Future fraud: Abdikerm Eidleh extradited from Somalia to face 31 charges

The Brief Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh was transferred from Somalia to Minnesota on July 16, 2026, to face charges in the Feeding Our Future fraud case. Eidleh is accused of helping lead a $250 million scheme that stole from a pandemic meal program for kids. He is expected to appear in court on July 17, 2026, and faces 31 federal charges.



A Minnesota man accused of being a top figure in the Feeding Our Future fraud scandal has been returned from Somalia to face federal charges.

Eidleh’s transfer from Somalia to Minnesota

What we know:

Abdikerm Abdelahi Eidleh, 42, of Burnsville, was brought back to Minnesota on July 16, 2026, after surrendering in Somalia. He was originally charged in September 2022 for his alleged role in the Feeding Our Future scheme, which federal officials say stole $250 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.

Eidleh is facing 31 charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering. He is expected to make his first court appearance on July 17, 2026, before United States Magistrate Judge John F. Docherty.

Federal officials say Eidleh was second only to Aimee Bock in the fraud operation.

"Abdikerm Eidleh is second only to Aimee Bock in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. His capture and transfer back to Minnesota show how far the arm of American law enforcement can reach, and that you can run, but you cannot hide," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

International law enforcement efforts

Why you should care:

The transfer was made possible by cooperation between the FBI, the National Intelligence and Security Agency of Somalia, the Somali Police Force and the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs.

FBI Director Kash Patel called the transfer, "a historic moment in this FBI’s war on fraud," and highlighted that this is the 25th such transfer in the last month.

"These are individuals who stole critical, taxpayer-funded resources from kids in need during the COVID pandemic – and Eidleh was allegedly right at the top of the operation. He fled overseas after being charged in 2022, but thanks to the leadership of the Trump administration, our partners at the Justice Department, and counterparts in Somalia, this FBI got him. Criminals around the world should note: this is the 25th such transfer executed by this FBI in the last month alone, meaning no matter where you try to hide, we will find you."

Eidleh’s arrest and transfer mark a major milestone in the ongoing effort to prosecute those involved in the Feeding Our Future scheme. Federal officials say more than 70 people have already pleaded guilty in connection with the case.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how Eidleh will plead to the charges or when a trial might begin. Details about the evidence against him and his alleged role in the scheme beyond what is stated in the indictment have not been released.