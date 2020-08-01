Water skier hurt after colliding with Water Patrol boat on Lake Minnetonka

A water skier suffered injuries early Saturday morning after colliding with a Hennepin County Sheriff's Water Patrol boat on Lake Minnetonka, deputies say.

Deputies from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 9 the incident happened in Lower Lake south of Gale Island around 6:40 a.m. The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known.

Deputies are working to determine exactly what happened in the situation. Right now, further details are not known.

Hennepin County has asked the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to investigate the incident.