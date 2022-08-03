Watch: Walz, Jensen debate today at FarmFest for first and possibly only time

Minnesota’s two main candidates for governor are debating Wednesday for the first time.

The debate between DFL Gov. Tim Walz and Republican-endorsed challenger Scott Jensen takes place at Minnesota FarmFest’s Minnesota Governor Candidate Forum at 10:30 a.m., and is expected to be agriculture centric.

So far the two campaigns have not yet agreed to additional debates.

FarmFest, held in Redwood County from Aug. 2-4, is an agribusiness networking event showcases products, services and technologies from over 500 exhibitors and vendors.