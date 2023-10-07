Watch: Moose enjoy festive fall dip in Colorado lake amid stunning autumn foliage

Some moose in Colorado were feeling a little festive after they were spotted frolicking in a lake amid vibrant, fall leaves.

The autumnal scene played out near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in early October.

Scott Przymus, who recorded this video at Stagecoach Reservoir, told Storyful he spotted the animals while driving home after working an overnight shift.

RELATED: Tarantula mating season begins as males are led to their death

"I was looking at the lake when I saw something big in the distance," he said. "I drove up the road, got out, and filmed from up above. They had no idea I was there. It was very peaceful, and pleasing to watch."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.