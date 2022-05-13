Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
17
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:36 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:33 AM CDT until TUE 2:30 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:24 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:07 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Mille Lacs County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:34 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:47 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Polk County, Polk County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Wright County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Watch: Massive gator blocks Odessa home's front door

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 6:45AM
FOX 13 News

Massive gator blocks Tampa home's front door

No security system needed at this home. Courtesy: Ed Ferraro

ODESSA, Fla. - A massive alligator chose an Odessa home's front stoop to take a little rest Wednesday.

Ed Ferraro recorded video of the gator that was blocking his front door at his home in The Eagles community. 

PREVIOUS: FWC investigating report of alligator attacking dog in The Villages

Ferraro said the neighborhood security guards had contacted officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), but there wasn't a trapper nearby. 

The gator hung out on Ferraro's front doorstep for about 10 minutes before going back to the lake close by. 

gator blocks odessa front door

Courtesy: Ed Ferraro


 