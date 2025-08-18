Waseca closes beaches, lakes amid possible wastewater contamination

The Brief The City of Waseca has shut off access to four beaches after an emergency discharge of wastewater has potentially contaminated the water. Residents are told to avoid Clear Lake, Rice Lake, Gaiter Lake and Watkins Lake, as well as Moonan Marsh and Crane Creek until further notice. Waseca got more than 10 inches of rain between Friday morning and Monday.



The City of Waseca has temporarily closed access to four lakes, a marsh and a creek after an emergency discharge of wastewater has potentially contaminated water in the city.

This also comes after Waseca got more than 10 inches of rain from Friday morning to Monday morning.

Waseca lake access closed

What we know:

City officials say access is closed to Clear Lake beaches and boat ramps, Rice Lake, Gaiter Lake and Watkins Lake. Access is also closed to Moonan Marsh and Crane Creek until further notice.

Officials say water in those areas may be contaminated due to an emergency discharge of wastewater, and residents should avoid contact as it may pose a health risk.

What we don't know:

It's not clear of the wastewater discharge is connected to heavy rain that hit the area since Friday.

Torrential rain in Waseca

Why you should care:

It was a wet weekend across much of Minnesota, with Waseca getting one of the highest rain totals on the state over a three-plus day stretch. The area got 10.13 inches of rain. Only Spring Valley, about 80 miles southeast, got more at 10.18 inches of rain.

Waseca residents posted to social media Sunday night that the city opened valves in an effort to prevent flooding after the torrential rain. But it might have led to wastewater getting to areas where it shouldn’t be.