MN weather: Rain totals from weekend storms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some areas of Minnesota picked up more than 10 inches of rain from Friday morning to Monday morning.
Here's a look at rainfall totals from across central and southern Minnesota.
Rainfall totals since Friday
By the numbers:
Some areas of the Twin Cities picked up more than 3 inches of rain, while areas south of the Twin Cities saw much more.
Here are some of the top rain totals from Friday morning through Monday morning:
- Spring Valley: 10.18 inches
- Waseca: 10.13 inches
- Grand Meadow: 8.47 inches
- Janesville: 7.62 inches
- Arcadia, Wisconsin: 7.52 inches
- Marshall: 6.92 inches
- Ellendale: 6.39 inches
Twin Cities rainfall totals
Dig deeper:
Here are rain totals for the Twin Cities metro:
- Hastings: 4.62 inches
- Mound: 4.53 inches
- Rosemount: 4.10 inches
- Coon Rapids: 3.98 inches
- St Paul: 3.88 inches
- Hudson, Wisconsin: 3.88 inches
- Minneapolis: 3.84 inches
- Hugo: 3.55 inches
- Woodbury: 3.34 inches
- Blaine: 3.28 inches
- Minnetonka: 3.24 inches
- Burnsville: 3.06 inches
- Rockford: 2.93 inches
- Rogers: 2.86 inches
- Victoria: 2.82 inches
- Stillwater: 2.73 inches
- Maple Plain: 2.72 inches
- Edina: 2.55 inches
- North St. Paul: 2.51 inches
- River Falls, Wisconsin: 2.48 inches
- Eagan: 2.47 inches
- Andover: 2.39 inches
- Maple Grove: 2.33 inches
- Eden Prairie: 2.33 inches
- Robbinsdale: 2.33 inches
- Cottage Grove: 2.33 inches
- Somerset, Wisconsin: 2.03 inches
- Roseville: 2.01 inches
- Scandia: 1.96 inches
- Carver: 1.92 inches
- Waconia: 1.77 inches
- Jordan: 1.66 inches
- Forest Lake: 1.64 inches
- Prior Lake: 1.55 inches
- Lakeville: 1.5 inches