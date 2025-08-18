MN weather: Rain totals from weekend storms

article

The Brief Storms from Friday morning through Monday morning dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some areas of Minnesota. Spring Valley and Waseca picked up 10.18 inches and 10.13 inches of rain, respectively. The Twin Cities saw a couple of inches of rain, with Minneapolis picking up 3.84 inches from Friday-Monday.



Here's a look at rainfall totals from across central and southern Minnesota.

Rainfall totals since Friday

By the numbers:

Some areas of the Twin Cities picked up more than 3 inches of rain, while areas south of the Twin Cities saw much more.

Here are some of the top rain totals from Friday morning through Monday morning:

Spring Valley: 10.18 inches

Waseca: 10.13 inches

Grand Meadow: 8.47 inches

Janesville: 7.62 inches

Arcadia, Wisconsin: 7.52 inches

Marshall: 6.92 inches

Ellendale: 6.39 inches

Twin Cities rainfall totals

Dig deeper:

Here are rain totals for the Twin Cities metro: