Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:30 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:33 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Renville County, Redwood County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:00 AM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:20 AM CDT until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:20 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Brown County

MN weather: Rain totals from weekend storms

By and
Published  August 18, 2025 11:19am CDT
Weather
FOX 9
article

The Brief

    • Storms from Friday morning through Monday morning dumped more than 10 inches of rain in some areas of Minnesota.
    • Spring Valley and Waseca picked up 10.18 inches and 10.13 inches of rain, respectively.
    • The Twin Cities saw a couple of inches of rain, with Minneapolis picking up 3.84 inches from Friday-Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Some areas of Minnesota picked up more than 10 inches of rain from Friday morning to Monday morning. 

Here's a look at rainfall totals from across central and southern Minnesota. 

Rainfall totals since Friday

By the numbers:

Some areas of the Twin Cities picked up more than 3 inches of rain, while areas south of the Twin Cities saw much more. 

Here are some of the top rain totals from Friday morning through Monday morning: 

  • Spring Valley: 10.18 inches
  • Waseca: 10.13 inches
  • Grand Meadow: 8.47 inches
  • Janesville: 7.62 inches
  • Arcadia, Wisconsin: 7.52 inches
  • Marshall: 6.92 inches
  • Ellendale: 6.39 inches

Twin Cities rainfall totals

Dig deeper:

Here are rain totals for the Twin Cities metro: 

  • Hastings: 4.62 inches
  • Mound: 4.53 inches
  • Rosemount: 4.10 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 3.98 inches
  • St Paul: 3.88 inches
  • Hudson, Wisconsin: 3.88 inches
  • Minneapolis: 3.84 inches
  • Hugo: 3.55 inches
  • Woodbury: 3.34 inches
  • Blaine: 3.28 inches
  • Minnetonka: 3.24 inches
  • Burnsville: 3.06 inches
  • Rockford: 2.93 inches
  • Rogers: 2.86 inches
  • Victoria: 2.82 inches
  • Stillwater: 2.73 inches
  • Maple Plain: 2.72 inches
  • Edina: 2.55 inches
  • North St. Paul: 2.51 inches
  • River Falls, Wisconsin: 2.48 inches
  • Eagan: 2.47 inches
  • Andover: 2.39 inches
  • Maple Grove: 2.33 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 2.33 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 2.33 inches
  • Cottage Grove: 2.33 inches
  • Somerset, Wisconsin: 2.03 inches
  • Roseville: 2.01 inches
  • Scandia: 1.96 inches
  • Carver: 1.92 inches
  • Waconia: 1.77 inches
  • Jordan: 1.66 inches
  • Forest Lake: 1.64 inches
  • Prior Lake: 1.55 inches
  • Lakeville: 1.5 inches
MN weather: Monday forecast update

MN weather: Monday forecast update

FOX 9's Cody Matz shares an update on the forecast.

WeatherMinnesota