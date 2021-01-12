Walz calling up National Guard to deal with threats of violence at state Capitol

article

Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday he will call up the Minnesota National Guard to deal with threats of violence at the state Capitol.

The Guard will be activated for days, he said. There will be a full announcement on Wednesday morning regarding the Guard activation.

Walz said he spoke with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday about the FBI memo warning of threats to Minnesota and Michigan capitols. He said he also got a briefing from law enforcement officials earlier today.

READ NEXT: State capitols bolster security after FBI bulletin on nationwide armed protests

Walz declined to say what specific security plans are in place in Minnesota.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.