Walz on Harris: 'Thank you for bringing back the joy'

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz held their first rally together in Philadelphia on Tuesday, with Walz beginning his remarks by thanking Harris for picking him.

"Thank you for bringing back the joy," Walz said of Harris.

Following a shoutout to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was on the shortlist for Harris' VP, Walz praised his wife, a 29-year public school teacher, plugging a key constituency, "Don’t ever underestimate teachers." Walz's wife was also a teacher.

He also spoke about West Point, Nebraska, the "small town of 400" where he grew up and "the summers working on the family farm."

"My mom and dad taught us to show generosity towards our neighbors and work for a common good," Walz said.

Walz also touted his ability to work toward bipartisan solutions, saying "I learned the art of compromise without compromising my values." Walz represented Minnesota's First Congressional District for more than a decade before becoming Minnesota's governor.

Walz said this election is about what direction the country is going in, adding Donald Trump would take the U.S. backward. He also said he cannot wait to debate JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate.

