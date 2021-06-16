Walz gives National Guard warning order to prepare to help law enforcement in Minneapolis

Governor Tim Walz gave the Minnesota National Guard a warning order to start preparing to assist local law enforcement in Minneapolis if they need help, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

The order came at the request of the City of Minneapolis following unrest in Uptown after the law enforcement shooting death of Winston Smith and the crash that killed 31-year-old Deona Marie Sunday.

Walz's office said the Minnesota National Guard has not been given any operational orders, and as of this time their assistance has not been needed. Officials said the National Guard activated approximately 100 soldiers from the 257th Military Police Company.

According to the City of Minneapolis, if the guard is needed, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has requested that they be assigned to teams with law enforcement officers and focus on property protection details and static traffic posts.