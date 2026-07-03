Mankato couple hit with AG's restraining order after dogs eat yard poison

The Brief A Mankato couple is under a restraining order after at least two dogs ate poison left in their front yard, outside a fence. The attorney general’s office is seeking fines and prosecutors could pursue criminal charges against the homeowners. Neighbors are concerned about the safety of children and pets in the area.



A neighborhood in Mankato is on edge after at least two dogs ate rodent poison left in a couple's yard, prompting legal action and raising concerns about community safety.

Dog owners react after pets eat poison in neighborhood yard

What we know:

Amber Massaglia was walking her 9-year-old husky, Tikka, when the dog ate big green chunks of rodent poison during a routine walk.

"I looked down and Tikka’s eating something. I’m like ‘what are you eating?’" said Amber Massaglia.. "It’s shocking. It’s appalling. It’s disgusting. It’s vile."

She forced Tikka to vomit and rushed her to an emergency veterinarian, where the dog was treated with charcoal, fluids, vitamin K and lab testing.

"Mostly, I’m just terrified that our family dog is going to die. This dog is everything to me. Eventually, I know we’re all going to meet that fate, but I did not want it to be Sunday and not for that reason," said Massaglia.

The incident has changed how Massaglia and her neighbors view their once-friendly neighborhood.

Across the street, Stefanie Scharbach shared her concerns.

"I see a lot, there are all sorts of kids and dogs everywhere here, and it just worries me," said Scharbach.

Leaving rodent poison in a yard without a bait box is illegal under both state and federal law.

Court documents show another neighbor had a similar experience with their dog, which led to the attorney general's office getting involved.

Legal action taken against homeowners

Timeline:

After the reports, an inspector from the state department of agriculture visited the home and attempted to speak with the homeowners.

A man at the property told the inspector it was private property and there was nothing to discuss. The inspector did not see poison in the yard, but did spot some over the fence.

The attorney general filed a case against the residents, James and Donata Adam.

On Thursday, a judge approved a restraining order against them, preventing the use of any rodenticide outside their home.

FOX 9 did not see any poison present at the property on Friday, and the couple did not answer the door when contacted.

Dig deeper:

The attorney general’s office is asking a court to fine the homeowners up to $7,500 for each day children and pets were exposed to the poison.

"I hope that he feels the gravity of his actions. I really do," said Massaglia.

Criminal charges are also being considered as the investigation continues.

Neighbors are watching the situation closely as they wait to see what happens next.

The case has left many feeling uneasy about the safety of their pets and children in the area.