VP Kamala Harris talks reproductive rights, meets Gov. Walz in Twin Cities

With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm elections, Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance in St. Paul on Saturday at a reproductive rights roundtable event at Metro State University with Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

In recent weeks, Harris has been traveling across the country, highlighting the issue of abortion. The Vice President said she fears the international implications after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

"What gives me hope is I know we are prepared to fight for it. That gives me hope," said Harris to a crowd of about 300.

After the roundtable event, Harris appeared at a fundraiser for Governor Tim Walz in Minneapolis before heading back to Washington.

Following Harris' visit, the Republican National Committee sent Fox 9 the following statement:

"Minnesota Democrats may see Kamala Harris as the answer to their election woes, but her presence reminds voters that Democrats continue to support the Biden agenda, which has brought their families historic inflation, lower wages, a resurging opioid epidemic, and rampant crime."