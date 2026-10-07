Vikings signing veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. to practice squad

The Brief The Vikings are signing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad. The Vikings have begun the season 4-0, but their offense has sputtered in the first quarter of the season so far. Beckham did not play in 2025, but won a Super Bowl with the L.A. Rams under then offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.



Despite a 4-0 record to begin the season, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly seeking some extra offensive ammo and bringing in veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to help.

Vikings signing Odell Beckham Jr.

What we know:

Early Tuesday, Vikings officials announced the team would be bringing in "OBJ" for a look, signing him along with receiver Jeshuan Jones to the practice squad.

Beckham Jr. is currently slated to wear No. 9.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants lines up before the snap during the second half of the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jerse (Getty Images) Expand

The Vikings are seeking depth at the wide receiver position as Justin Jefferson is dealing with an ankle injury. He missed last Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins, and suffered the injury after the first offensive series against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's not clear if Jefferson will be on the field when the Vikings practice Wednesday afternoon at TCO Performance Center.

Dig deeper:

Beckham Jr. began the 2026 season with the New York Giants for his 11th season.

He was the 2014 Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year, and named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons, but has seen his production decline in latter years after stints with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

In total, he's played in 122 career games, including 97 starts. Beckham Jr. did not play in 2025. He served a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, then going the rest of the season unsigned. Vikings' coach Kevin O'Connell was the offensive coordinator with the Rams when they won a Super Bowl with Beckham Jr. on the roster.

Beckham Jr. has suffered to significant knee injuries over his playing career. He tore his left ACL while playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2020, then re-injured the same knee in 2022 with the L.A. Rams.

Vikings 4-0 so far

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Miami Dolphins 15-10 on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium and are now 4-0 to start the 2026 season.

The Vikings got the win despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, with all the points coming on five Will Reichard field goals. Kyler Murray got better as the game went on, and finished 27-of-37 for 247 yards despite being sacked four times. The Vikings' defense held the Dolphins to 198 total yards, forced one turnover and sacked Malik Willis twice.

The Vikings now have wins over the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dolphins to start the season.

The Vikings are the first team since the 1923 Chicago Cardinals to start a season 4-0, and have multiple games without an offensive touchdown. In addition to Sunday's win, the Vikings beat the Bears in Week 2 9-3, with the scoring coming from three Will Reichard field goals.