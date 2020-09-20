Vikings' George Floyd Legacy Scholarship recipient plans to bring positive change

Over the past few months, the Vikings have rolled out a number of initiatives in a push towards social justice.

Recently, the organization named its first recipient of the Vikings' "George Floyd Legacy Scholarship." For Mimi Kol-Balfour, the scholarship will be life-changing but the Vikings are hoping to make a wider impact with their program.

In this week's Voices for Change segment, Bisi Onile-Ere speaks with Balfour about receiving the scholarship.