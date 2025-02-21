Vigil held from transgender man from Minnesota killed in NY

The Brief Family, friends, and the community gathered in Saint Paul for a prayer vigil for Sam Nordquist, who was killed in New York in early February. Authorities say there is no indication the murder of Nordquist was a hate crime. Two more people were arrested in connection to the death of a transgender man from Minnesota.



Investigators say Sam Nordquist experienced prolonged physical and psychological abuse. On Friday a prayer vigil was held for him in St. Paul.

Prayers for Nordquist

What we know:

Sam’s mother, Linda Norquist, is devastated that this happened to her son.

His siblings, family, and friends gathered to make sure people remember him, as they all hope for justice.

What they're saying:

"He’s going to be missed I love him, and I’m sorry I couldn’t protect you," said Linda Nordquist, Sam’s mother.

Candles lit in his name were found on Friday. Meanwhile, chants of "Justice for Sam" echoed as they processed his death.

"A mom’s supposed to protect her children and I feel like I failed," said Nordquist.

Timeline of Sam's murder

Dig deeper:

In a GoFundMe post, Norquist’s sister said he traveled to New York to meet his online girlfriend back in September. He was supposed to fly back to Minnesota in October.

The last time family or friends heard his voice was New Year’s Day.

Investigators say he had been tortured for weeks until he died. Five people were arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his death. Then on Friday, two more.

"They need to rot, I wanna know why, why Sam out of everybody why Sam," said Nordqust. "I don’t get it, the torture Sam went through, and now to have seven people arrested for the same thing, its senseless."

All that’s left are the memories of Sam, as people lit candles and said his name.

"Sam was quiet, but yet silly, liked to play practical jokes on you, being goofy. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed more than you did, he would give it to you," said Nordquist

Now everyone is left to grieve and pick up the pieces.

"Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling. I go to my crying moments, then my laughing moments," said Nordqust.

A grieving family

Big picture view:

Sam’s oldest sister put the vigil together. She said she couldn’t believe she was standing there for a vigil for her younger brother.