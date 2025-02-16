Transgender man from MN killed in NY: No indication murder was hate crime, troopers say

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, South Itasca County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Koochiching County, Northern Aitkin County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Douglas County, Redwood County, Isanti County, Watonwan County, Benton County, Yellow Medicine County, Sherburne County, Pope County, Blue Earth County, Mille Lacs County, Renville County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Todd County, Stevens County, Waseca County, Sibley County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Kanabec County, Swift County, Meeker County, Brown County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Stearns County, Wright County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Pipestone County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, North Cass County, South Itasca County, North Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Goodhue County, Todd County, Kandiyohi County, Yellow Medicine County, Ramsey County, Wright County, McLeod County, Stevens County, Morrison County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Douglas County, Dakota County, Blue Earth County, Swift County, Martin County, Steele County, Lac Qui Parle County, Watonwan County, Stearns County, Renville County, Redwood County, Waseca County, Brown County, Meeker County, Anoka County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Sibley County, Faribault County, Washington County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Rice County, Buffalo County, Washburn County, Douglas County, Burnett County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Eau Claire County, Polk County, Chippewa County, Barron County
Extreme Cold Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County

Transgender man from MN killed in NY: No indication murder was hate crime, troopers say

By and
Published  February 16, 2025 6:15pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Missing MN man dead in NY after months of torture

New York authorities arrested five people after a missing Minnesota man was found dead in a field. Investigators say the victim was tortured for months before he was killed. FOX 9's Leon Purvis has the full story.

The Brief

    • Authorities say there is no indication the murder of a transgender man from Minnesota was a hate crime.
    • Sam Nordquist was found dead in upstate New York last week, after going missing.
    • Troopers say Nordquist was tortured and murder, before his body was dumped in a field.

CANANDAIGUA, NY (FOX 9) - The murder of a missing transgender man from Minnesota, who officials say was tortured, killed and had his body dumped in a field in upstate New York, doesn't appear to be a hate crime, authorities said Sunday.

Death of Sam Nordquist

The backstory:

Sam Nordquist traveled to New York from Minnesota in September 2024. According to a GoFundMe, Nordquist was set to meet his online girlfriend in Rochester, New York. Rochester is located along Lake Ontario, about an hour east of Buffalo.

He was supposed to return home in October but never made his flight. The last time his family heard from him was on New Year's Day.

His body was found in a field on Feb. 13 in Yates County, a rural county about 30 miles southeast of Rochester.

Investigators said Norquist had been staying at a motel called Patty's Lodge, which is located just north of Yates County in Canandaigua, New York.

Five arrested in Nordquist's killing

What we know:

After the body was discovered, authorities brought charges against five people linked to Nordquist's killing:

  • Precious N. Arzuaga, 38, of Canandaigua, New York
  • Emily Jean Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York
  • Jennifer A. Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York
  • Kyle R. Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York
  • Patrick A. Goodwin, 30, Canandaigua, New York

All five suspects are facing charges of second-degree murder.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said he had been tortured for weeks with a table, broomsticks, and more until he died.

"In my 20-year law enforcement career, this is one of the most horrific crimes I have ever investigated," said Kelly Swift, New York State Police Troop E’s captain of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

"We have determined that Sam endured prolonged physical and psychological abuse at the hands of multiple individuals," said Swift.

Was it a hate crime?

What they're saying:

In a news release on Sunday, authorities said that while the investigation is still in its early stages, authorities do not believe bigotry was behind the murder.

In a joint statement, New York State Police and Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts said there is no indication that Norquist's murder was a hate crime.

"We urge the community not to speculate into the motive behind the murder as we work to find justice for Sam," the statement reads. "To help alleviate the understandable concern his murder could be a hate crime, we are disclosing that Sam and his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+, and at least one of the defendants lived with Sam in the time period leading up to the instant offense."

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesotaNew York