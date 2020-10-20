Video: Man seen windsurfing on Minneapolis lake during snowstorm

article

A record-breaking October snowstorm was not enough to keep a windsurfer off the water Tuesday in Minneapolis.

FOX 9 Reporter Alex Lehnert captured this video of a man windsurfing on Bde Maka Ska Tuesday evening as inches of snow piled up across the Twin Cities area.

It was the earliest recorded 3-inch snowstorm in Minnesota history. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 5.2 inches as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.