Video: Man seen windsurfing on Minneapolis lake during snowstorm

Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:53 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Wright County, Pierce County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:53 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Renville County, Sibley County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:53 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County

Minneapolis
FOX 9
A windsurfer takes to Bde Maka Ska during record-breaking October snowstorm.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A record-breaking October snowstorm was not enough to keep a windsurfer off the water Tuesday in Minneapolis. 

FOX 9 Reporter Alex Lehnert captured this video of a man windsurfing on Bde Maka Ska Tuesday evening as inches of snow piled up across the Twin Cities area.

It was the earliest recorded 3-inch snowstorm in Minnesota history. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 5.2 inches as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.