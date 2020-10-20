Tuesday goes down as earliest 3+ inch snowfall in Minnesota

article

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 will go down as Minnesota's earliest 3+ inch snowfall yet, according to the record books, which go back 140 years.

Snow piled up across the Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas from mid-morning through late afternoon.

By Tuesday night, most of the region will be in the 4-6 inch range. Despite a lower than usual amount of traffic, officials reported 346 crashes and more than 300 spinouts across the region.

MnDOT will look at road closures as conditions worsen due to dropping temperatures through this evening into the overnight.

Several cities have declared snow emergencies, including Bloomington, New Hope and Faribault. Check with your city for the snow emergency rules.