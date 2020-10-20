Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:53 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Wright County, Pierce County
4
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:53 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kandiyohi County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Renville County, Sibley County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:53 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County

Tuesday goes down as earliest 3+ inch snowfall in Minnesota

Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Weather
FOX 9
article

Snow totals Tuesday evening, October 20, 2020.

(FOX 9) - Tuesday, October 20, 2020 will go down as Minnesota's earliest 3+ inch snowfall yet, according to the record books, which go back 140 years.

Snow piled up across the Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas from mid-morning through late afternoon.

By Tuesday night, most of the region will be in the 4-6 inch range. Despite a lower than usual amount of traffic, officials reported 346 crashes and more than 300 spinouts across the region.

Windsurfer spotted on Bde Maka Ska during Tuesday snowstorm

A windsurfer braved the elements Tuesday and took to Bde Maka Ska during an October snowstorm in Minneapolis.

MnDOT will look at road closures as conditions worsen due to dropping temperatures through this evening into the overnight. 

Several cities have declared snow emergencies, including Bloomington, New Hope and Faribault. Check with your city for the snow emergency rules.