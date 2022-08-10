Video: Driver goes wrong way on Hwy 65 to escape Anoka County deputies

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Wednesday after a chase stemming from a shooting at motorcyclists ended in the driver crashing into a squad car and tree.

Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired from a BMW toward three motorcyclists near Lexington Avenue and Constance Blvd in Ham Lake just after 1:45 p.m. Following the shooting, the male driver and the female passenger continued heading southbound at a "high rate of speed." None of the motorcyclists were shot or injured in the incident, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after, law enforcement located the BMW and attempted to pull the car over, but the male driver proceeded to drive away from law enforcement and drove in the wrong direction on both Highway 65 and Highway 10.

During the chase, the BMW driver exited the highway in Blaine and ultimately crashed into an Anoka County Sheriff squad car and then hit a tree near Jefferson Street northeast and 91st Avenue northeast. The deputy in the squad car was not injured.

Law enforcement arrested the driver and passenger of the BMW. The woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Blaine Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.