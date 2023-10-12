Victim ID’d in boat incident on Cedar Lake in Wisconsin

A victim has been identified following an incident on Cedar Lake in Wisconsin that left a woman yelling for help as a boat drove in circles.

On Oct. 9, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 5:35 p.m., after a boat was spotted going in circles on the water, and a woman could be heard yelling for help. A passing boat pulled the woman out of the water before authorities arrived.

The woman told police she was on the boat with a man and her dog. However, when authorities were able to stop the boat, only a dog was on board.

On Wednesday, search teams located the victim, identified as Andrew Skaare, 23, of Rivers Falls, Wisconsin. It is believed he died in the lake.

Authorities have not said how the boaters entered the water or how long the woman was in the lake before being rescued.