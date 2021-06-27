Vehicle crashes into empty suite at St. Paul strip mall

article

A vehicle crashed into an unoccupied commercial suite at strip mall in St. Paul Sunday morning, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of White Bear Avenue. Roy Mokosso of St. Paul Fire said the crash was due to an "inexperienced driver."

Photos show the vehicle left a trail of shattered glass in the suite and broke through a wall before coming to a stop. The car was later towed away.

At the scene, paramedics evaluated the driver, who declined to be taken to the hospital.

The Department of Safety and Inspections responded to check the stability of the building.