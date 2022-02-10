Vax mandate lifted in Minneapolis, St. Paul

Minneapolis and St. Paul have both announced they have lifted a mandate requiring either proof of vaccine or proof of negative test when entering an establishment that serves foot or drink.

The vaccine mandate in Minneapolis and St. Paul went into effect January 19 and ends today. The mask mandate in both cities remains in place.

In their orders rescinding the vaccine mandate, Minneapolis Mayor Frey and St. Paul Mayor Carter cited rapidly falling cases and an improving ICU bed situations as the reason for lifting order.

"We are grateful to be in a different place now than we were when this requirement first took effect," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said in a press release. "While I encourage residents to continue to get vaccinated, wear masks, and practice social distancing while indoors, the sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations means we can safely lift the vaccine requirement in our city."

Any business that wishes to keep the testing and/or vaccine requirement in place is allowed to do so.