Vadnais Heights school district to pay $325k in sexual assault lawsuit

The Vadnais Heights school district must pay $335,000 as part of a settlement in a lawsuit alleging school officials failed to protect a student from the sexual abuse of a teacher.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights said in a press release Tuesday it investigated AFSA High School in 2019 and found multiple teachers and the principal were aware that a teacher had sexually harassed and assaulted a ninth-grade student but failed to intervene.

The principal did not talk to the student or her parents about the sexual harassment. Instead of launching an investigation or taking disciplinary action against the teacher, the principal told him to stay away from the student. However, the teacher did not listen and ultimately sexually assaulted the student. The teacher was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County in 2020, the MDHR said.

"We, as students, are told our whole lives that school staff are the people we’re supposed to go to when we feel unsafe, but there was no safe place, and the result caused significant damage. I didn’t know that I was in a vulnerable position, but they had all the information to know. I wouldn’t wish what happened to me to happen to anyone else," said the victim in a statement. "It is not the victim’s responsibility to make the change, but if the change involves protecting yourself it is absolutely worth demanding something be done. Don’t let anyone intimidate you into thinking the harm that was done was not real."

MDHR said the school district violated Minnesota’s civil rights law for failing to prevent and address sexual harassment and assault. As part of the settlement the school is required to pay the victim $335,000 and make immediate changes including:

Train the school board, executive director, teachers, and volunteers on their role in creating a learning environment that is free from sexual harassment, assault, and discrimination

Create a digital system for students, staff, and volunteers to report harassment and discrimination

Follow district policies by requiring teachers to report problematic behavior; launching investigations of any reports of harassment, assault, and discrimination; and informing parents of the reported harassment, assault, and discrimination

Report any complaints to MDHR in which students, staff, parents, or volunteers are accused of sexual harassment or any other form of discrimination, including any action the district took to investigate the complaints

MDHR will monitor the school’s compliance with the agreement through the 2028-2029 school year.