Vacant middle seats on airplanes cut COVID-19 exposure risk by up to 57%, CDC study says

Leaving middle seats open and vacant on airplanes may significantly reduce a passenger’s risk of exposure to the coronavirus, a new study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests.

Based on laboratory modeling of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 on single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft, researchers with the CDC and Kansas State University found that exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 was reduced by 23% to 57% in scenarios in which the middle seat was vacant in comparison with full aircraft occupancy.

"Research suggests that seating proximity on aircraft is associated with increased risk for infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC researchers wrote.

The models used bacteriophage aerosols as a surrogate for airborne SARS-CoV-2 and modeled the relationship between the virus’ exposure and aircraft seating proximity, including full occupancy and vacant middle seat occupancy scenarios.

According to the CDC, this study implies that physical distancing of airplane passengers, including through policies such as middle seat vacancy, could provide additional reductions in risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 on aircraft.

The news comes after a recent investigation of SARS-CoV-2 transmission on an international flight, which found that seating proximity was strongly associated with infection risk. It found 75% of infected passengers were seated within two rows of the symptomatic passenger who likely originated the outbreak.

It is important to recognize that the current study addresses only exposure and not transmission, and the impact of masking was not considered in the study.

Current CDC guidelines recommend against travel for people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and a January 2021 CDC order requires masking for all persons while on airplanes.

Earlier this month, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people could travel safely within the United States.

"CDC recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated, because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19," the CDC announced in early April.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated travelers do not need to get tested before or after travel unless their destination requires it and do not need to self-quarantine, but fully vaccinated travelers are still asked to follow the CDC’s recommendations for traveling safely including: mask wearing, frequent hand washing and staying six feet from others.

Delta remains the only major airline blocking middle seats on all domestic flights through April.

"Since the onset of this crisis, U.S. airlines have relied on science, research and data to help guide decisions as they continuously reevaluate and update their processes and procedures. U.S. airlines have implemented multiple layers of measures aimed at preventing virus transmission, including strict face covering requirements, pre-flight health-acknowledgement forms, enhanced disinfection protocols and hospital-grade ventilation systems," Airlines for America, an airline advocacy organization, told FOX Television Stations.

Southwest and United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment. American and Delta Airlines declined to comment, but pointed to Airlines for America for comment.