USMNT to face Canada at Allianz Field this fall

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The Brief Minnesota is hosting the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team in a match against Canada at Allianz Field on Oct. 6. Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino said Minnesota fans create one of the best atmospheres for players. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7.



The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is making a stop at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Oct. 6. It's one of four international matches the team is playing this fall.

USMNT to play match at Allianz Field on Oct. 6

What we know:

The USMNT will take on cross-border rival Canada at 7 p.m. The match follows both teams making it to the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

This will be the fourth game the USMNT has played at Allianz Field, with a current record of 3-0. Their last victory in St. Paul was a 4-0 win against Oman in 2023.

The field overall has hosted seven matches between the U.S. men's and women's national teams.

What they're saying:

USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino released a statement about how Minnesota creates one of the best atmospheres to play in:

"When you think about playing in Minnesota, the first thing that comes to mind are the videos we have seen of the amazing atmosphere the fans create, both for Minnesota United and all the times the National Team has played important matches there and been successful," said USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino. "For the staff, those scenes looked like they rival some of the best environments we have seen in our careers. I’m sure playing against Canada will bring even more energy to the stadium."

When can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7. Minnesota United FC season ticket holders get presale access starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.