Alcohol believed to be factor in I-35 crash that injured Minnesota state trooper

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The Brief A Minnesota State Trooper and another driver were hospitalized after a crash on I-35 in Forest Lake on Sunday. Authorities said the trooper was conducting stationary speed enforcement when a driver crashed into the passenger side of the squad car. Police say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.



Forest Lake police say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a crash on Interstate 35 that injured a Minnesota State Trooper and another driver on Sunday.

State Trooper injured in crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Interstate 35 just south of 220th Street North in Forest Lake.

Authorities said a Minnesota State Patrol squad was parked in a median crossover conducting stationary speed enforcement when a northbound driver left the travel lanes and crashed into the passenger side of the parked squad.

I-35 was temporarily closed while emergency crews and investigators responded to the scene.

The trooper and the other driver, who were the only people inside the vehicles, were taken to Regions Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

What we know:

Forest Lake police said preliminary evidence indicates alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash, but did not provide additional details.

Authorities did not release the extent of either driver’s injuries. The crash remains under investigation.