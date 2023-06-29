Allianz Field to host U.S. Men's National Team in September

article

Minnesota soccer fans can see some of the best players in the world in their own backyard in just a few months.

Minnesota United officials announced Thursday the U.S. Men’s National Team is coming to Allianz Field in September. The Americans will host Oman of the Asian Football Confederation in an international friendly. The match will air on TNT, and it will coming off the Americans facing Uzbekistan in a friendly on Sept. 9 in St. Louis.

"Minnesota has been an absolute fortress for us. We have played two big games there with two big results," said U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Gregg Berhalter in a statement. "The fans really delivered, so we know when we play there it’s always going to be home."

It will be the third time the U.S. Men’s National Team has played at the home of Minnesota United. In 2019, the Americans beat Guyana 4-0 in front of 19,418 fans at Allianz Field.

On a frigid night in sub-zero wind chills in February of 2022, USA beat Qatar 3-0 at Allianz Field in what was a critical step in qualifying for the World Cup.

Allianz Field has also hosted the U.S. Women’s National Team twice, with friendlies against Portugal in 2019 and Korea Republic in 2021.

This will mark the fifth time a U.S. National Team will play at Allianz Field.