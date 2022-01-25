Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County
5
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County

US to move faster to address unfair, deceptive airline consumer practices

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Travel News
FOX TV Digital Team

Pictures show how COVID-19 pandemic altered air travel in 2020, 2021

Aviation photographer Ryan Patterson talks with FOX Television Stations about how we captured the striking difference between air travel in 2020 and 2021.

The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a new rule to address unfair airline and consumer practices. 

The department is planning on creating more regulations regarding refunds, baggage costs and other fees, and this rule will ensure the policies are enacted in a more timely manner. 

The rule simplifies and speeds up the hearing procedures the department must use when issuing new customer protections that prohibit unfair or deceptive practices by airlines and ticket agents. 

Currently, if the department wants to implement a new protection policy, a hearing can be requested to examine if the policy is valid, slowing down the implementation process. 

The rule announced Monday ensures interested parties will still be able to examine the policy and that the department has enough flexibility to prevent the policy from being delayed. The rule ensures hearings will also only be granted if they are in the public interest. 

"This rule improves the Department’s ability to issue timely rules that protect airline consumers from unfair and deceptive practices, a responsibility the Department takes seriously," said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg.

President Joe Biden, when speaking at the White House Competition Council Monday, included this move in a line of many that reverse "hurt" to workers, consumers and small businesses.

"In the coming weeks and months, Americans can expect to see more — more protections for farmers and ranchers selling products like beef, pork, and poultry; more options and better prices for consumers; more clarity on the actual price you’ll pay for high-speed Internet services and airline tickets," he said. 

Holiday Travelers Hit The Road And Take To The Skies For The Thanksgiving Holiday

Passengers move through Ronald Reagan National Airport on the day before the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RELATED: Flight canceled? Here’s how to get a refund

In recent weeks, droves of flights have been disrupted due to a mix of winter weather and a swath of new COVID-19 cases, forcing an increasing number of crew members to call in sick. It's created "the storm for travelers," according to AAA.

In early January, thousands of flights were canceled. While a canceled flight is the last thing anyone wants to hear, there is a silver lining: the Department of Transportation regulations guarantee you a refund.

This story was reported from Detroit. 