US House passes equal pay bill in latest women's soccer win

Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
13
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

US House passes equal pay bill in latest women's soccer win

By Eddie Pells
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
GettyImages-1231312706.jpg article

File: USA forward Christen Press celebrates after scoring a first half goal against Brazil during their SheBelieves Cup international soccer tournament game at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida on February 21, 2021. (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women's soccer team's long battle to be paid as much as the men.

The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America's 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight.

The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The bill stems from a federal gender discrimination lawsuit the U.S. women filed against U.S. Soccer in 2019. Earlier this year, the women signed a new collective bargaining agreement that included identical pay structures for men and women and equitable distribution of World Cup prize money.

PREVIOUS: US Soccer reaches milestone agreements to pay men’s and women’s teams equally

Over the past decade, most Olympic sports in the U.S. have met USOPC standards regarding equal compensation. But there remained inequities between the men's and women's soccer teams — whose roles in international events, such as the World Cup, resulted in unequal pay structures and different oversight — that led legislators to seek to enshrine those standards into law.

"By sending this legislation to the President, both houses have sent a clear message that this is the standard for all National Teams in all sports and it underscores the importance of working with our athletes to achieve equal pay including equalizing international prize money," U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement announcing the bill's passage.