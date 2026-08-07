Urban exploring danger: Chaska, Minneapolis incidents put spotlight on trespassing risks

The Brief Chaska police warn against urban exploring at the closed Oak Ridge Hotel and Conference Center after more than 100 break-in calls in recent years. Two young men were cited for trespassing at the property Thursday after learning about it on social media. The warning follows a teenager’s 20-story fall at a decommissioned grain elevator in Minneapolis on Monday, leaving him with serious injuries.



Police are urging people to stay away from the shuttered Oak Ridge Hotel and Conference Center, highlighting the risks of urban exploring in the west metro.

Chaska police respond to repeated break-ins at Oak Ridge

What we know:

Chaska police say the Oak Ridge Hotel and Conference Center, which closed in 2020, has seen more than 100 break-in calls over the past few years.

On Thursday, officers cited two young men for trespassing at the property and released them to their parents.

Police emphasize that the property is not open to the public, and entering the building is considered a crime. Officers warn that dangers inside include broken glass, exposed wiring and no lighting, which could result in serious injuries in addition to legal trouble.

The two people found at Oak Ridge were from Big Lake and Elk River.

According to police, they learned about the building through social media.

Risks highlighted after Minneapolis teenager’s fall

Why you should care:

The renewed warning comes after a teenager fell 20 stories at the decommissioned Checkerboard Grain Elevator near 38th and Hiawatha in south Minneapolis on Monday night.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help his family with medical bills, Ash Renallo opened his eyes and started showing signs of life after doctors reduced his sedation.

Ash’s family says he suffered damaged lungs and serious injuries to both legs, his pelvis and his spine, which could require multiple surgeries.

The family says the recent developments give them hope he is still in there.

Police say urban exploring at closed or abandoned properties is not only illegal but can also lead to life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if additional security measures will be added at Oak Ridge or if there are ongoing investigations into other recent break-ins.