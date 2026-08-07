Minnesota nurse, 91, still teaching and volunteering 69 years after she started

The Brief Marlys Handberg, a 91-year-old nurse, never stopped working after hospital closures forced her to retire in 1994. She volunteers with the American Red Cross, teaches classes and trains direct support professionals. Marlys is known for her dedication, humor and tough love, inspiring those around her.



At 91 years old, Marlys Handberg is showing no signs of slowing down, staying busier than most people her age.

A lifetime of nursing and teaching others

What we know:

Marlys became a nurse in 1957 and still proudly wears her nursing pendant she received at her capping ceremony.

She says she was forced to retire in 1994 because of hospital closures, but never actually stopped working.

"As a little girl, I always wanted to be a nurse, and so when I graduated, there was no doubt in my mind that I wanted to become a nurse," Marlys said. "So I went to the university, and that's of course where I met my husband, and we got married while I was still in school. Then he went into the service and I went back and finished nurse's training."

From the emergency room to obstetrics to working in a nursing home — Marlys worked in different departments of various hospitals.

"They had opened up some group homes where I lived in Sandstone, Minnesota, and I became their nurse there, teaching people how to pass meds and take blood pressures and do a lot of nursing things. They needed to know how to take care of our people," she says."

Fast-forward over 60 years later, Marlys’ weekly schedule is still packed. She volunteers two days a week at the American Red Cross, helps teach a class in St. Cloud and Buffalo one day a week, and spends weekends teaching direct support professionals who care for people with developmental disabilities.

The direct support professionals work for an organization called Inclusion Factor. Marlys teaches them how to administer medication correctly and what to do in case of an emergency.

"Our primary focus are people that you traditionally think of living in a group home but choose to live in their own home instead," Inclusion Factor owner and COO John Rentschler said. "The focus is on helping people choose where they want to live, who they want to live with, getting the support they need in the homes that they choose to live in."

Marlys has trained so many people within the organization. She helped Rentschler when he started as a direct support professional.

"She scared me into administering meds correctly and that's what it takes. We couldn't do this without Marlys. She is passionate about making sure people are well cared for and making sure that staff aren't making mistakes and minimizing risk and giving people the best quality of life," he says.

Direct support professionals say her experience and approach make her invaluable. Marlys is involved in overseeing almost everything.

"We're working in people's homes and so you don't go to the pharmacy, you go to the linen closet to get the meds out. A lot of nurses get freaked out by that. They just can't handle that kind of informality, but Marlys knows how to work with the people who are there and meet them where they're at," one manager said.

While standing at the front of the class, Marlys usually has her medical equipment next to her, sitting on the table.

"I want to welcome you to our company and I’m so glad that you’re here," Marlys said to the class.

She is known for her dependability, sass and tough love. She always wants to make sure things are done right as well.

"I expect you to read those every time you come to work because they could change," Marlys said as she passed around a packet of papers.

Her hope is that people in need continue to receive the proper care.

That’s what keeps bringing her back.

Marlys’ colleagues say her desire to keep working is unwavering.

"Since I've known her, she comes to me and asks me can I please… Please let me keep working," said one manager.

And she says she doesn’t know what she would do without nursing.

When asked how long she expects to keep working, Marlys replied, "Until I die or I guess until the company lets me stay on. I really do love doing it. Really do."

A lot has changed since Marlys started decades ago. From medication to technology, there have been so many adjustments and improvements.

But if you ask Marlys, she will certainly tell you how passing medication the correct way has not changed.

"There are seven rights that they have to learn and when they leave my class, they know what the seven rights are and how to do it. That has not changed, but other things sure have," she said. "Passing meds is the same, taking the blood pressures are the same and tube feeding. Yeah, that's still the same, different kinds of tubes, yes, but it's still the same principle," she says.

Her legacy

Dig deeper:

Marlys’ determination and work ethic is also reflected in her family.

She had three kids with her late husband.

Her middle daughter was a nurse and worked for the State of Minnesota.

"Kathy, that was her name, she just passed away a year ago," said Marlys, remembering her daughter. "Kathy was 62, so she was pretty young when she died of cancer. I believe it was two days before she passed away, she was still working."

Marlys takes pride in her professional and personal life.

"What would you want people to remember about you?" FOX 9 reporter Symone Woolridge asked.

"That I really love my work, I love the people that I work with, and I really love showing the staff that take care of the people that I adore the correct way to pass meds, to do medical things that they can do. There are some things they can't do, like start IVs or things like that, but whatever the company says that they can do, like take blood pressure or maybe irrigate a catheter, I want them to know. I want to make sure that they know how to do it, because I don't want anything to ever happen to them."

Local perspective:

Marlys’ story is a reminder of the impact one person can have over decades of service in the community. Her commitment to teaching and caring for others continues to shape the next generation of caregivers in Minnesota.

Her colleagues and students see Marlys as a role model, both for her work ethic and her ability to bring laughter and warmth to the workplace.

Her humor keeps the workplace lively.

"The story of the three bears. Would you like to hear it?" Marlys asked Symone before surprising with a playful prank.

Employees around the office recognize Marlys as a joyful person who brings them laughter every time they see her.

In her free time, she likes to go shopping.

She is known for her favorite sweet treat — fudge!

In fact, a student in one of her classes bought her some while traveling out of state as a way to say thank you for teaching her.