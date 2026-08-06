MSP ground stop leaves planes on tarmac after FAA equipment outage, issue now resolved
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MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several planes were left stationary on the tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) as a ground stop was put into effect, airport officials say.
Officials said a regional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) equipment outage was the source of the issue.
The ground stop was in effect for departures, with some limited arrivals, according to MSP officials.
A FOX 9 photographer observing the airport saw planes departing around 4 p.m.
MSP reported at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday that the issue was resolved, but passengers should expect flight impacts throughout the evening.
The Source: This story uses information gathered by a FOX 9 photographer and statements from MSP.