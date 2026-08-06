MSP ground stop leaves planes on tarmac after FAA equipment outage, issue now resolved

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The Brief Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport experienced a ground stop after a regional FAA equipment outage. The issue left multiple planes stationary on the tarmac before planes were seen departing around 4 p.m. MSP officials said at 3:10 p.m. that the airport was experiencing a ground stop for departures, with some limited arrivals.



Several planes were left stationary on the tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) as a ground stop was put into effect, airport officials say.

Officials said a regional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) equipment outage was the source of the issue.

The ground stop was in effect for departures, with some limited arrivals, according to MSP officials.

A FOX 9 photographer observing the airport saw planes departing around 4 p.m.

MSP reported at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday that the issue was resolved, but passengers should expect flight impacts throughout the evening.