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MSP ground stop leaves planes on tarmac after FAA equipment outage, issue now resolved

By
FOX 9
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
Published August 6, 2026 4:00 PM CDT
Published August 6, 2026 4:00 PM CDT
article

Planes on the tarmac during a ground stop at MSP. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport experienced a ground stop after a regional FAA equipment outage.
    • The issue left multiple planes stationary on the tarmac before planes were seen departing around 4 p.m.
    • MSP officials said at 3:10 p.m. that the airport was experiencing a ground stop for departures, with some limited arrivals.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several planes were left stationary on the tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) as a ground stop was put into effect, airport officials say.

Officials said a regional Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) equipment outage was the source of the issue.

The ground stop was in effect for departures, with some limited arrivals, according to MSP officials.

A FOX 9 photographer observing the airport saw planes departing around 4 p.m. 

MSP reported at about 4:20 p.m. on Thursday that the issue was resolved, but passengers should expect flight impacts throughout the evening. 

The Source: This story uses information gathered by a FOX 9 photographer and statements from MSP. 

Minneapolis-St. Paul International AirportTravel