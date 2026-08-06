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Pedestrian walking on I-94 in St. Paul struck, killed by SUV driver

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FOX 9
Road incidents
Published August 6, 2026 7:32 AM CDT
Published August 6, 2026 7:32 AM CDT
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-94 in St. Paul
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-94 in St. Paul

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-94 in St. Paul

A 26-year-old woman walking in the center lanes of Interstate 94 in St. Paul was hit and killed by an SUV driver shortly after midnight. FOX 9's Chenue Her reports. 

The Brief

    • A 26-year-old woman died after being hit by an SUV on I-94 near West 7th Street in St. Paul.
    • The woman was walking in the center lane of the interstate when she was struck shortly after midnight.
    • The crash remains under investigation.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian walking on Interstate 94 in St. Paul was fatally struck by an SUV driver early Thursday morning. 

Woman walking on I-94 hit and killed

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 at West 7th Street. 

The driver of an SUV was traveling in the center lane when she struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway. 

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old woman, died at the scene. It is unclear if the driver was injured in the crash. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said why the woman was walking on I-94, but the incident was captured on traffic cameras. Video shows other pedestrians were also spotted near where the incident took place.  

The crash remains under investigation. 

The Source: This story uses information from traffic cameras and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Road incidentsCrime and Public SafetySt. Paul