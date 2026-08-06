Pedestrian walking on I-94 in St. Paul struck, killed by SUV driver

The Brief A 26-year-old woman died after being hit by an SUV on I-94 near West 7th Street in St. Paul. The woman was walking in the center lane of the interstate when she was struck shortly after midnight. The crash remains under investigation.



A pedestrian walking on Interstate 94 in St. Paul was fatally struck by an SUV driver early Thursday morning.

Woman walking on I-94 hit and killed

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 at West 7th Street.

The driver of an SUV was traveling in the center lane when she struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, a 26-year-old woman, died at the scene. It is unclear if the driver was injured in the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said why the woman was walking on I-94, but the incident was captured on traffic cameras. Video shows other pedestrians were also spotted near where the incident took place.

The crash remains under investigation.