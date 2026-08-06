Pedestrian walking on I-94 in St. Paul struck, killed by SUV driver
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian walking on Interstate 94 in St. Paul was fatally struck by an SUV driver early Thursday morning.
Woman walking on I-94 hit and killed
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-94 at West 7th Street.
The driver of an SUV was traveling in the center lane when she struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway.
The pedestrian, a 26-year-old woman, died at the scene. It is unclear if the driver was injured in the crash.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said why the woman was walking on I-94, but the incident was captured on traffic cameras. Video shows other pedestrians were also spotted near where the incident took place.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This story uses information from traffic cameras and the Minnesota State Patrol.