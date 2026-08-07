Savannah Bananas bring sold-out banana ball spectacle to Target Field in Minneapolis

The Brief The Savannah Bananas brought their baseball-meets-entertainment tour to Minneapolis for a three-day sold-out event at Target Field. Fans described the games as similar to the Harlem Globetrotters, with music, dancing and crowd participation. Tickets were in extremely high demand, with many fans relying on lotteries or extra ticket releases for a chance to attend.



The Savannah Bananas are turning Target Field into a baseball party, and tickets are nearly impossible to get.

Target Field transforms for three days of Banana Ball

What we know:

The Savannah Bananas kicked off their three-day run at Target Field on Friday night, drawing thousands of fans and closing off part of North Seventh Street.

The team is famous for blending baseball with high-energy entertainment, including dancing, music and comedy.

Amber Prahl compared the experience to another iconic sports show, saying, "It's like the Harlem Globetrotters for baseball. I just think they're fun. They're a good time. They're super cute."

Banana Ball is not your typical baseball game. Players dance to songs by Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey, make dramatic entrances and sometimes even run through the crowd to celebrate after scoring.

Fans said the games are a hot ticket, with many trying to secure seats for all three nights.

"I had like 20 people get in line for the opportunity to buy tickets. We had three people be able to buy tickets, so we bought 15 tickets. We're coming three days in a row," said Prahl.

Fans describe the ticket frenzy and the show

What they're saying:

Not everyone found it easy to get tickets.

LeeAnn Tieman said, "I signed up for the lottery, I never got an email either. So she's like, 'Do you want to go? And I'm like, ‘Yes.’"

Shaina Nelson added, "I did not win in the lottery. But they sent me an email that there was extra tickets available, so I purchased them and was able to get these guys to come with."

Some fans came to support the local Beach Coconuts, the Bananas' opponents. "We thought we could wear and try and find yellow and support the bananas, or we could support the coconuts," said Tieman.

Many fans brought baseball gloves, hoping to catch a foul ball.

"Well, we'll see. I don't know. We're in foul ball territory so got first baseline. So we might get one," said Casey Haden.

The games for Saturday and Sunday are already sold out, leaving hopeful fans searching for creative ways to catch a glimpse of the action.

Why you should care:

The Savannah Bananas' visit is one of the most anticipated events in Minnesota this summer, bringing a unique and interactive spin to baseball that has captured the attention of fans of all ages.

With sold-out crowds and a lively atmosphere, the event highlights the growing popularity of sports entertainment experiences.

The demand for tickets and the excitement surrounding the games show just how much Minnesotans are embracing this new twist on America's pastime.