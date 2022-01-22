Uptown’s Williams closing indefinitely following shooting

The shells have been swept and the floors will remain clean indefinitely as doors were locked at Uptown’s Williams Pub & Peanut Bar Friday.

Announced on Facebook, "Williams will be temporarily closed for an indefinite period of time. Check back for reopening times in the future."

Although the announcement read, "We look forward to welcoming you back in soon" no re-opening timeline has been provided as of yet.

The long-standing establishment along Hennepin Ave was recently the site of a shooting that grazed its building early Friday morning, leaving one injured and front windows shattered.

